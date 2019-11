After issuing a 30-minute ultimatum before dawn, Georgianto disperse protesters near parliament and detained several activists, hours after thousands assembled in the capital demanding electoral reforms.The Interior Ministry said in a statement earlyThe Health Ministry said four people were injured, three of whom remain hospitalized. Local media report that a journalist from the Mtavari Alkhi TV channel, Vasil Dabrundashvili, was among the injured. It is not clear if he is among those still in the hospital.Police use a water cannon against demonstrators as they try to block the entrances to parliament in Tbilisi on November 26.Police now control the entrances to parliament,"If the police cordon gives us a chance, we will enter parliament," Vashadze said.Supporters of about 20 opposition groups marched from Tbilisi's Republic Square to parliament, blocking traffic in Rustaveli Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare., and vowed to prevent lawmakers from entering parliament, where a plenary session was scheduled for November 26.On November 25, the ruling party's secretary-general, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, said after a party meeting that "the issue is closed and there will be no changes in the electoral system."The status quo, according to the opposition, benefits the Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012.The matter has been a hot topic for weeks after a constitutional amendment on the transition to a proportional electoral system was rejected by parliament on November 14.One of the protests was violently dispersed by police on November 18 with 37 protesters arrested in the demonstration.Concern that the new protest could spill over into violence has risen among Western diplomats.After 20,000 people rallied in Tbilisi on November 17, the United States and the European Union called on the Georgian government, political parties, and civil society to engage in a "calm and respectful dialogue."An EU delegation to Georgia and the U.S. Embassy said in a joint statement on November 17 that they "recognize the deep disappointment of a wide segment of Georgian society at the failure of parliament to pass the constitutional amendments."The halting of the transition to proportional elections "has increased mistrust and heightened tensions between the ruling party and other political parties and civil society," the statement said.The vote has also prompted criticism from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).