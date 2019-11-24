© Gerardo Mora/Getty Images



"TRUTH ALERT: The statement I've made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family's 4 decade monetizing of his office."

"You can assume that I talk with him early and often and have a very, very good relationship with him, and all these comments — which are totally insulting — I mean, I've seen things written like he's going to throw me under the bus. When they say that, I say, 'He isn't, but I have insurance.'"

Rudy Giuliani on Saturday sought to play down a remark he's repeatedly made about having an "insurance policy" on President Donald Trump to protect himself amid the ongoing impeachment investigation. The president's personal lawyer tweeted:Earlier Saturday, Fox News' Ed Henry asked Giuliani whether he's communicated with Trump after recent head-snapping developments in the impeachment probe relating to Trump and Giuliani's efforts to secure an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden from Ukraine.In an interview with The Guardian earlier this month, Giuliani was asked if he were worried Trump would remain loyal to him should the investigation take a turn for the worst for the president and his legal team. "I'm not, but I do have very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid," Giuliani replied.Giuliani on Saturday also defended helping Trump look into the business dealings of Biden's son Hunter, efforts that have come under heavy scrutiny from House impeachment investigators."My thought when I began investigating this was to get evidence that will help my client prove that the charges against him are untrue," Giuliani said.