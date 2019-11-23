Hundreds of free speech supporters braved the winter elements and descended on Dail Eireann this afternoon calling on the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Fine Gael to ditch controversial plans restricting freedom of speech in Ireland.The rally was organised by the Free Speech for Ireland movement and a coalition of other groups including the Irish Freedom Party, Renua Ireland and Yellow Vest Ireland. Speakers included journalist and political commentator Paddy Manning, Dolores Cahill and Hermann Kelly of the Irish Freedom Party, anti-evictions activist Ben Gilroy, and Patrick Greene of Direct Democracy Ireland. Also in attendance was former Kilkenny Councillor Melissa O'Neill who is contesting the Wexford by-election later this month.