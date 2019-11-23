Putin was in charge of the FSB between September 1998 and May 1999. His breakneck career progress then saw him become the first deputy Prime Minister, then PM, and finally Russia's caretaker President on December 31, 1999 - after Boris Yeltsin's surprise resignation.
But the current president's life story might have been quite different, claims the former head of Yeltsin's administration, Valentin Yumashev. The high-level Kremlin official did so in a candid interview with a prominent Russian-American journalist Vladimir Pozner, livestreamed on YouTube on Friday, which focused on the behind-the-scenes cabinet drama of the late 1990s.
"He [Primakov] twice tried to sack Putin from the post of the FSB Director. Few people know that."
Another piece of the puzzle seems to be Yumashev's recollection of some of the phone calls with Putin in autumn 1998. He says the then-FSB director asked him to talk urgently about Primakov's demands to impose his will on the security service - specifically, ordering Putin to spy on Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the opposition party Yabloko.
Putin apparently said he was against such tactics, even vowing to resign if Yeltsin okayed placing a political opponent under surveillance, only for Yumashev to reassure him that the president was against this too.
Comment: So apparently Putin feels it's wrong to surveille Russian citizens but for the 'leaders of the free world' it has become accepted practice to spy on its own populace. Who's the hypocrite here?
Ultimately, Primakov withdrew from the presidential race and later even became Putin's ally and trusted advisor. The veteran politician died in 2015, at the age of 85.
His parents were Jewish and the family name was originally "Finkelstein", but was later changed to "Primakov."
From his wiki page. Imagine that. Surname change, typical to hide affiliation. If this fool succeeded, do you think we would see the Russia that exists today?