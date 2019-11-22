© RIA Novosti / FSB

From Moscow to Tatarstan and Siberia, a shady Islamist network recruited followers and stored supplies in a bid to establish a caliphate - until the FSB got them in their crosshairs. The anti-terrorism raids were caught on film.A video released by the security agency shows heavily armed officers gaining entry through the doors and ordering the suspects onto the ground.Russian security officials have long warned about the re-emergence of the jihadist underground, fueled by members of the shrinking Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) trying to make their way into Russia and former Soviet countries.Earlier this year, IS personnel tasked by "foreign emissaries" to recruit more terrorists locally were detained outside Moscow.