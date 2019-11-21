© REUTERS/Handout/Center for Disease Control



Yazid Sufaat, a biochemist accused of having close ties to Al-Qaeda and plotting terrorist attacks, has been freed from prison after serving two years behind bars in Malaysia. Authorities sayThe 55-year-old Malaysian national is accused of using his degrees in biological science and chemistry from California State University to aid and abet Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.In the 1990s, he allegedly tried to create weapons of mass destruction by loading a lethal strain of anthrax onto munitions. In 2000, he attempted to bomb Singapore using four tons of ammonium nitrate.It's also believed that Yazid had undergone military training in Afghanistan and met Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. He may have even been present at a meeting where plans regarding the September 11, 2001 attacks were discussed.Malaysian authorities say that the US-trained chemist will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device and remain within a specific district Kuala Lumpur. He will also need to report to police twice a week if he hopes to stay out of jail, according to media reports.