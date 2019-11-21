© Pennsylvania State Senate



A state senator in Pennsylvania said he's leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, asserting the party's so-called tent "is shrinking every day."State Sen. John Yudichak made the announcement on Nov. 19.Referencing the division during the Civil War, Yudichak said the country is, "again, in the throes of a fierce public debate where politics has become more about choosing sides than it is about working together toward 'a more perfect union.'""When a citizen comes to me to ask for help, I do not ask their political persuasion; I help them. When a community seeks aide to enhance the quality of life in their town, I do not ask to see their voter registration numbers; I help them."I choose the politics of 'we' over the politics of 'us versus them.' I choose to reject the 'purist' politicians who now stand as unyielding impediments to the only thing that motivates me to be in politics — getting real things done that make a true difference in people's lives," he wrote.The switch makes Yudichak the only Independent in the Pennsylvania state senate. Republicans hold a 27-21 majority following the change.Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said that Democrats were disappointed to see Yudichak betray the party's "large tent" values, according to the Associated Press.Yudichak, 49, was elected to the state's House of Representatives in 1998 and to the state senate in 2010. He defeated two challengers that year and ran unopposed for re-election in 2018.Yudichak represents District 14, which went for Democratic President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before voting for Republican President Donald Trump in 2016.The district includes all of Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County. It has about 250,000 residents, according to the 2010 Census.