WHO agreement

An encroachment of freedom?

Germany is the only country in the EU that still allows tobacco companies to advertise their products on billboards and in cinemas. Now, doctors and some politicians pushing to change this."The tedious and long-standing discussion about poster advertising [of smoking] is dismal," Klaus Reinhardt, president of the German Medical Association, told Spiegel Online."You can't accommodate the industry here. Smoking is harmful, period," said Reinhardt, who said that all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, should fit under the ban.Fifteen years ago, the Bundestag made a commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO) to issue a "comprehensive ban on all forms of tobacco advertising" by 2010 at the latest. But so far their efforts have been in vain.They are still discussing whether this should apply not only to classic tobacco products, but also to e-cigarettes.The Social Democrats, as well as new federal drug commissioner Daniela Ludwig (CSU), want to push this through.Reinhardt said: "Everyone knows that young people in particular are susceptible to clichés about advertising. Not everything that is legal must be advertised."Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had spoken out in favour of a ban on advertising in June and had promised "a stance" to it by the end of the year.Tobacco advertising is already banned on radio and television, newspapers and magazines. In the previous legislative period, an attempt to expand the ban had failed.The cigarette industry argues, among other things, that a complete ban would be a disproportionate encroachment on advertising freedom.The smoking behaviour of minors in their circle of friends and family, they say, is decisive for the start of smoking.Germany has a smoking ban, but it is also more relaxed than most EU countries.In July 2007, the federal government passed a new law to protect non-smokers. In it, it urged the federal states to establish their own rules for smoking in pubs.Only in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland, is smoking completely banned in pubs and restaurants.In other states, regulations are more relaxed, and it's still possible to smoke in some restaurants, bars, clubs and other public spaces.