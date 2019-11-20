© AP/Dan Bailley



"I have called on [leader of the Blue and White alliance] Benny Gantz and [leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party] Avigdor Lieberman to form a government of national unity that would protect Israel and annex the Jordan Valley."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on former Israeli military chief Benny Gantz and former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman to create a government of national unity with the goal of extending Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.Netanyahu welcomed the change in policy, saying on Monday that it "rights a historical wrong." Netanyahu said in a statement released on his official Twitter account on Tuesday:Netanyahu held a meeting with Gantz late on Tuesday. Gantz was handed the mandate to try to form a 61-seat majority last month, after Netanyahu failed to complete the task in 28 days. At the end of October, Gantz tried to get Lieberman to agree to form a majority coalition.Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat said in a Monday statement thatErekat emphasized that under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Israel's settlements activity in the occupied territoriesThe Russian Foreign Ministry stressed on Tuesday that