© Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch



"There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don't want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important."

Who's that guy telling the Democratic Party to be conservative about what they wish for from their next president? Wait, isn't that Barack 'Yes, we can' Obama, the media darling that led the country before Trump 'ruined it all?'the progressive contenders in the Democratic primary race. The two senators have proposed a number of policies to radically change the way America functions economically and politically - for the benefit of the common people.But according to Obama, Democratic voters don't really want a candidate that would "completely tear down the system and remake it."The bold vision that the party nominee should offer to the divided nation should presumably involveover medical bills,on immigrants andabout their sustained profits in the foreseeable future. Yes, we can!And frankly, the gauge that shows how left would be too far left in modern America is quite off. The president himself admitted thatIt's no surprise that his advice to a moderate-right party that pretends to be left is to play center. After all, it has the same constituency to answer to as the Republican, and don't mistake it for the regular voters.But a candidate supported by a genuine public movement who dares to threaten the super-rich is a no-go, regardless of how electable he or she actually is. Even Donald Trump's second term would apparently be deemed better by the blue establishment.