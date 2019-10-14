Sanders, 78, and Warren, 70, are the two front-runners coming from a more progressive ideological standpoint. Sanders' recent heart attack has potentially left Warren an opportunity to win over some of his supporters. Sanders said on Sunday's edition of ABC's This Week:
"There are differences between Elizabeth and myself. Elizabeth I think, as you know, has said that she is a capitalist through her bones. I'm not. I am I believe the only candidate who's going to say to the ruling class of this country — the corporate elite — enough, enough with your greed and with your corruption. We need real change in this country...
"I mean, Elizabeth considers herself, if I got the quote correctly, to be a capitalist to her bones. I don't. And the reason I am not is because I will not tolerate for one second the kind of greed and corruption and income and wealth inequality and so much suffering that is going on in this country today, which is unnecessary."
As the Vermont senator referenced in his response to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jon Karl, Warren was quoted as saying "I am a capitalist to my bones" during a 2018 event hosted by the New England Council.
The two candidates will share the stage in Tuesday night's fourth Democratic primary debate.