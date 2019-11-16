© REUTERS / Khalil Ashawi



A car bomb that blew up in the Turkey-controlled Syrian city of al-Bab has killed at least 18 people and left 28 others injured, Turkish media are reporting.The deadly explosion went off near a bus terminal on Saturday, causing the deaths and significant damage in the area. A video published by an Al Jazeera correspondent showed a chaotic scene with multiple small fires and what appears to be a large pool of blood on the ground.The Turkish Defense Ministry has accused the "inhumane and uncivilized" Kurdish YPG militias for the bombing, saying the tactics showed that they were not different from the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).Ankara considers the Syrian Kurdish militia terrorists and an extension of the PKK, the Turkey-based force that has fought a decades-long guerrilla war against the Turkish government.Al-Bab is located in the Aleppo governorate some 30 km south of Syria's border with Turkey and has remained under Turkish control since late 2016. Ankara-backed militias seized the city after defeating IS jihadists, who had captured it in 2013.That Turkish takeover denied the Kurdish militias a chance to seize the city for themselves, which would otherwise have connected Kurdish-controlled areas to the east and to the west of the city.