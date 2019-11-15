On Thursday, the spokesman said live on Al Arabiya that "1,600 demonstrators arrested for participating in protests have been released and 66 security officers faced trial".
The UN Human Rights Council said last week that at least 269 people had been killed in the protests.
Comment: Imagine the press coverage if this had been in Russia...
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that he would carry out a cabinet reshuffle and introduce changes to election laws. Mahdi said that the government's resignation, demanded by protesters, would throw the country into chaos.
Mass anti-government demonstrations have been underway in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and several southern areas since October. They have often turned violent and protesters have condemned government forces for attacking them, including with the use of live ammunition.
Comment: And the protests continue...
