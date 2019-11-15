© Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa / Global Look Press

German farmers have flooded a city's streets with thousands of tractors, in protest against new environment regulations; they are accusing the government of bullying them as it conducts its fight for a 'green' economy.Around 4,000 tractors arrived in the northern city of Hamburg on Thursday, where a meeting of regional environment ministers was being held. The kilometer-long convoys, stretching across the city's busy streets, caused "considerable traffic disruption" downtown, police said. The protesters also held a rally at the city's Gaensemarkt square.Placards displayed on the tractors included slogans such as 'Cooperation instead of bans' and 'No farm, no food, no future.' Another popular protest motto - 'Just say 'Thank you' - was also heavily present. It conveys many farmers' desire for the government to appreciate what those in agriculture do for the economy, instead of engaging in what they see as bullying and scapegoating in the name of pursuing green goals.The Environment Ministry has recently proposed a set of regulations what would limit the use of certain types of weed killers and fertilizers - in order to protect birds, insects and groundwater. The farmers fear this will tank their businesses and endanger their very livelihood.The farmers have also been accusing the government of crafting ever-more restrictive rules without consulting them first. Dirk Andresen, the spokesperson for the 'Land Creates Connection' movement, which organized the rally, said that Environment Minister Svenja Schulze has been avoiding frank dialogue."We invited her to come here but she is staying in Berlin and isn't speaking to us."The situation, meanwhile, remains grim, Andersen said.Similar 'tractor demos' have taken place in different parts of Germany in recent months. Around 1,000 of vehicles rolled through Bonn alone last month. Food and Agriculture Minister Julia Koeckner promised the farmers subsidies and the help with modernization but their anger does not seem to cool down just yet.