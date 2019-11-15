© RIA Novosti



The perpetrator committed suicide, using his own gun.

At least one person has been killed and three others injured after an 19-year-old student opened indiscriminate fire at his classmates - and then killed himself - at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk.Armed with a shotgun, the attacker opened fire in his own class, seriously injuring several people, one of whom succumbed to his injuries.The gun was legally obtained and registered to the shooter himself, authorities said, although it was not immediately clear what type of weapon was used. Russia's tight firearms regulation allows private citizens older than 18 to obtain gun licenses for self-defense, sports, and hunting, as well as for collectors.The area is still cordoned off by police, according to videos from the scene captured by eyewitnesses.