Several of the Brexit Party's (now former) general election candidates are in a state of open revolt against Nigel Farage,Brexit pied piper Farage led his troops to the top of the hill, before unceremoniously dumping them earlier today., in an effort to prevent splitting the Leave vote.However, perhaps unsurprisingly, Farage's scorned candidates have been reacting with a decent level of fury to his decision.A couple of candidates have suggested that Farage has abandoned Brexit voters, and thatMeanwhile, Wayne Bayley, the party's former candidate for Crawley, has been going on a bit of a Twitter rampage. He accused Farage of doing a "dodgy backroom deal" with Boris Johnson and said he would be standing as an "Independent Brexit Party candidate".Before this, Bayley posted something even more, erm, assertive.Bayley claims someone else created a "fake account" and posted this tweet, although this seems a likely excuse.And, to be honest, we don't blame him for being so angry. Each candidate had to pay £100 for the privilege of standing for the Brexit Party, and had to give a statement of their dating history.Meanwhile, Farage has made £37,100 from candidates who won't even represent him at the forthcoming election. Not a bad return.