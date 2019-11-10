© Global Look Press / ZUMA Press / Then Chih Wey

If you're feeling worn down by red tape and bureaucratic wrangling, artificial intelligence could be the key to smoother public administration, while also offering greater transparency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Speaking at an AI-focused tech event in Moscow on Saturday, Putin cautioned that some safeguards are still necessary when using artificial intelligence, but that it represents a huge development in overcoming "the inertia and sluggishness of the bureaucratic machine."the Russian leader added.The situation has improved somewhat of late as more citizen-state interactions are done through computers.For AI to be more efficient, Putin said, it has to have wider access to various data - but there's a fine line between that and encroaching on privacy rights. While "unnecessary hurdles" impeding the development of AI must be lifted, the Russian president said this shouldn't be allowed to chip away at people's rights or interests and in general AI teams should have a clear goal of why they're creating it at all., helping people ensure sustainable development and improving the quality of life.The two-day 'Artificial Intelligence Journey' event drew some 5,000 people, including representatives of over 1,000 companies working in the AI sphere.