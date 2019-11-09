India's Supreme Court would make a call if over a billion Hindus could have a temple for Lord Rama over lands in Ayodhya. It's disputed by millions of Muslims. Though the dispute has lasted for over a century, it turned combustible in 1992 when a clutch of Hindus brought down a mosque, Babri Masjid, they believed was built in the 16th century over the site where Lord Rama was born.
India witnessed its worst communal riots in the wake of that incident, which left over 2,000 people killed.
So high ran the emotions on either side that when a lower court equally divided the land among the Hindu and Muslim litigants in 2010, they promptly went to the apex Supreme Court claiming complete, and not partial, control over the land.
Now the verdict is at hand and everyone is jittery. Religious leaders are asking for calm and peace among their followers, irrespective of who wins in the end.
Between two poles
Muslims in India have grown to over 200 million who are constitutionally allowed to propagate their religion and are allowed a fair bit of liberty to follow Sharia or Islamic law as prescribed in their holy book the Quran. It has allowed them to resist the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which is desired-by but never implemented by the Indian state.
New challenge for Modi
In other words, nobody is underestimating the fallout from the verdict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made a public appeal for calm to the citizens of his country. The verdict could still open up the deep communal fault lines in the country, evoking the image of partition at the time of independence in 1947, which created Pakistan and cost at least two million lives.
Comment: Modi's government is not taking any chances. It deployed large troops to the the sensitive areas, closed schools in Uttar Pradesh, asked all state governments to be on alert, deployed bomb disposal units and imposed Section 144 in a few areas (meaning it's illegal to have more than 3 people together in public areas). Modi addressed people across the nation and advised them not to listen to rumors or take any aggressive actions and asked his party men and ministers to refrain from making any aggressive statements.
The evidence in the aftermath of the demolition of Babri Masjid is already known. Widespread attacks against Hindu temples were reported from Pakistan. Hundreds of shops, homes and temples of Hindus were destroyed in Bangladesh. The issue of Kashmir is already simmering. The pluralistic character of Indian society could come under more, serious stress.
It could have deep political implications too: the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after all, rode in on the sentiment in favor of the temple to be where it is today. In 1984, BJP had just two seats. Currently, it occupies 303 seats in the 543-seat parliament. India could see one of its most momentous events since independence in the coming days.
By Ashish Shukla, a senior journalist and geopolitical analyst based in India, author of 'How United States Shot Humanity'. He runs a website, NewsBred.
Comment: Update 9 Nov 2019
India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Hindu temple being built on the site, with Muslims granted a nearby alternative site on which to rebuild their mosque. No surprise there.
Calling for nationwide unity and civility, Modi today noted that this ruling on a centuries-old religious fracture point and the opening of the 'Kartarpur Corridor' come on the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall on 9 November 1989.