Israel's justice ministry may file charges against a former policewoman who allegedly shot a Palestinian in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet "for fun" after a video of the incident emerged over the weekend.The unknown man is seen screaming in agony as he slumps to the floor. The security forces are not visible when the shot is fired but filmed walking away afterwards.The Channel 13 report quoted the police as saying the man was not seriously hurt.In a Sunday statement, the justice ministry said it would soon announce whether to charge a former policewoman.The ministry added that it had completed a criminal investigation after holding four hearings into last year's incident. It did not say when it will reveal its decision.Israeli police said they removed the female policewoman from the force after learning of the incident, while other police involved in the incident were re-assigned.However, the policewoman's lawyer denied she fired the bullet in a statement to Channel 13.Israeli media said the incident took place in May 2018 at al-Zaim checkpoint outside of Jerusalem.Israel's leading human rights group, B'Tselem, said a culture of impunity was behind incidents like these.