© Sarah Phipps / The Oklahoman via AP



More than 400 inmates across Oklahoma were being released from prison Monday in what the governor's office calls the largest single-day mass commutation in the nation's history.The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board approved the commutations Friday and forwarded them to Gov. Kevin Stitt, a former mortgage company CEO who was elected in 2018. The board voted unanimously "With this vote, we are fulfilling the will of Oklahomans," Steve Bickley, executive director of the board, said in a statement Friday . "However, from Day One, the goal of this project has been more than just, but."At a news conference Friday, Stitt hailed the decision to give hundreds of Oklahomans "a second chance.""This marks an important milestone of Oklahomans wanting to focus the state's efforts on helping those with nonviolent offenses achieve better outcomes in life," Stitt said in a statement Monday."The historic commutation of individuals in Oklahoma's prisons is only possible," he added.Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that changed simple drug possession and low-level property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.The governor stood outside an all-women's prison in the city of Taft on Monday afternoon, shaking hands with an estimated 70 women as they filed out of the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center. In an emotional scene, former inmates could be seen embracing family and friends, with some breaking down crying as they saw their children.State officials addressed the inmates under a large tent outside the prison, wishing them good luck as they began the next chapter of their lives. The joy in the room was palpable as the inmates and their relatives applauded and cheered."We really want you to have a successful future," Stitt told the crowd. "This is the first day of the rest of your life. ... Let's make it so you guys do not come back here again.""These are real lives — real people with real families and with real friends — and they get to go home," Republican State Rep. John Echols said at the news conference Friday.