The Washington Nationals, winners of the baseball World Series, have capped off an American underdog story with a White House trip - and made the team subject to 'cancel culture' in the #Resistance era.One commenter on Twitter claimed that the MAGA hat was "a form of racist hate speech and an implicit threat of violence" and that "Kurt Suzuki should be banned from baseball."Another called Suzuki "an embarrassment to his family."First basemen Ryan Zimmerman presented Trump with a white-colored Nationals jersey with the number 45 on it, which some on social media quickly spun into a symbol of white nationalism.During Game 5 of the World Series, Trump had attended the game in Washington when the crowd erupted in boos and an eventual chant of "Lock him up!"Eight members of the Nationals didn't go to White House event, notably pitcher Sean Doolittle."I don't want to hang out with somebody who talks like that," he told reporters when asked about Trump.Since 2016, several sports teams and athletes have refused an invitation to visit the White House, including the 2016-2017 North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team and a number of members from the 2016 Clemson Tigers men's football team, the 2016-2017 Pittsburgh Penguins, and the 2017 Houston Astros, who lost the series to the Nats this year.