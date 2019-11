© Avishai Teicher/Wikimedia



Dr. Uri Weiss is a Doctor of Laws and a Polonsky Fellow at the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem

Meir Shamgar, former president of the Israeli Supreme Court who passed away on October 19, was described by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as one who "has played an important role in shaping Israel's legal foundations, including the legal policy in Judea and Samaria." Netanyahu is right. Judge Shamgar was the chief architect of the Israeli legal regime of occupation, settlement construction, and apartheid. More specifically, he is responsible for the removal of judicial impediments to war crimes.Judge Shamgar's main influence was in denying Palestinians the protections that international law affords to human beings under occupation, leading to Israel's deepening of the occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.As far as Judge Shamgar was concerned, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are 'possessed territories', which means that Palestinians residing in these territories are not entitled to human beings' rights under occupation, nor are they entitled to Israeli citizenship.Judge Shamgar attempted to hold the rope at both ends in determining the status of the occupied territories.According to the official Israeli official, the Geneva Convention does not apply in the occupied Palestinian territories, but Israel willingly accepts the application of its humanitarian principles.He followed those colonial-era thinkers, such as German historian and statesman Heinrich Gotthard von Treitschke, who argued that international law did not apply to 'barbarian peoples'. Judge Shamgar did not talk explicitly about barbaric peoples, but his claim -- was that the Geneva Convention is only applicable in territories previously under a legitimate sovereign. The International Court of Justice ruled that theJudge Shamgar was one of the main architects of the legal foundations of the Israeli occupation. A key element of this, even before the settlements were established, is thatAfter Dr. Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli settler, killed 29 Palestinians during his 1994 massacre in Hebron, the occupation soldiers killed even more Palestinians. Then, under the pretext of protecting the Palestinians, the commission of inquiry, which Judge Shamgar chaired and which investigated the incident, deepened apartheid by concluding that it was necessary to subject the settlers to Israeli civil police, rather than to the army. In other words, the commission punished the Palestinians for the massacre they had experienced.International law prohibits the occupying power from imposing new taxes on the occupied population. In the mid-1970s, Israel changed its taxation composition in Israel so that citizens were subject to VAT. Israel decided to impose VAT on Palestinians in the occupied territories too. Judge Shamgar approved such imposition of taxes. He even allowed the government to take into account Israel's economic interests when deciding on the taxation of the Palestinians. American citizen and Palestinian activist Dr. Mubarak Awad organized a Gandhi-inspired tax revolt against the Israeli occupation during the first intifada in the 1980sThe Israeli Supreme Court forced the Palestinians to let the Israeli occupation sustain itself by their taxes.Meir Shamgar created a vicious cycle: The lack of recognition of the rights of the occupied population led to the continuation of the occupation, which caused a greater violation of the occupied population's rights. He took pride in allowing the Palestinians to petition the Israeli Supreme Court. However, instead of ruling by justice or by law, the Israeli legal system has been an arbitrator who does not recognize the applicability of the very law which protects the Palestinians, and has systematically distorted said law.Moreover, over the years,. He also approved the pardon granted to Israeli General Security Service personnel who killed captive terrorists in 1984, thus violating the rule rule of law.Judge Shamgar did not apologize for his crimes until his death. In the documentary The Law in these Parts , he claimed that there was no connection between the judicial decisions that legitimized settlements and the phenomenon of settlements themselves. Supporters of human rights, and hopefully Israeli society, should rebel against Judge Shamgar's legacy.