An opinion poll published last week found that almost HALF of all 16-34 year-olds in Britain supported stripping their own parents and grandparents of the right to vote on major constitutional matters.

Britain's liberal europhiles, still convinced that they lost the Brexit vote because 'Workington Men' are too old and stupid to appreciate their virtues, would rather euthanize them from the ballot box.The British General Election has only just begun and a new stereotype - 'Workington Man' - has been produced by the spin-doctors as the microcosm of swing-vote Britain.Predictably, it is a 'he' (he has no wife, daughters, sisters or mother, apparently), is northern working class and has no university education.The meme that Brexit voters - all 17.4 million of us - are Workington Men, much loved by liberal Europhiles, has spread mightily over the three years since the Brexit referendum, when the best guess of the defeated party - like the Clintonites before them - was that they lost because we were too stupid to appreciate their virtues.But another meme out of the very same stable is that we - the Brexit-supporting, economically radical, socially 'conservative' voters - are 'Old.'Full disclosure: I am 65 but I have four children under 12, so not quite typical.This extraordinary mindset has now taken an entirely logical step forward:Never mind it could get worse!The poll then became a talking point in phone-in shows and on social media, with deeply depressing results.But its logic flows necessarily from the disrespectful memes I referred to earlier. And, believe it or not, it has a twin brother. One's level of educational qualification - a threshold that would exclude both me and Jeremy Corbyn, currently running to be Prime Minister - has been seriously advanced by some in the liberal elite, reversing a 19th century shift towards universal suffrage (not fully achieved until 1929). After all, if only the young and the educated could vote, we'd be staying in their beloved European Union!As Shakespeare put it in King Lear "sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child."