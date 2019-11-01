Defending Utah covered many of the events as detailed at www.unitednationsutah.com
During the conference, pushing the UN's anti-family/anti property rights/ anti American Agenda 2030, journalists covering the event were confronted by UN officers. You can watch what happened here:
The UN set up a "compound" in the middle of Salt Lake City
- The UN says they "took over" the building
- The UN stated that the tax payer funded Salt Palace was now "International Territory" where US rights don't apply
- The UN stated that the United States was outside the doors of the Salt Palace
- The UN, who at best should have been a guest of Salt Lake, instead acted like an invader and denied a US citizen their 1st amendment rights
Comment: Underneath the UN's veneer of international cooperation and doing good works for the world are a number of festering and fetid agendas that largely go unnoticed by most: