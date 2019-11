The UN says they "took over" the building

The UN stated that the tax payer funded Salt Palace was now "International Territory" where US rights don't apply

The UN stated that the United States was outside the doors of the Salt Palace

The UN, who at best should have been a guest of Salt Lake, instead acted like an invader and denied a US citizen their 1st amendment rights

In August of this year, with $650,000 provided by the state legislature, the United Nations held a conference at the publicly owned Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City.Defending Utah covered many of the events as detailed at www.unitednationsutah.com During the conference, pushing the UN's anti-family/anti property rights/ anti American Agenda 2030, journalists covering the event were confronted by UN officers. You can watch what happened here:The UN set up a "compound" in the middle of Salt Lake CityClearly the United Nations should not be allowed to simply claim territory in the middle of the United States and deny any US citizen any of their inalienable rights.If you're upset that the Utah Legislature and the city of Salt Lake invited this organization to come and trample on your rights, please go right now to UnitedNationsUtah.com and sign the petition, and share this video on all your social media.