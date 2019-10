Road bridge for... MICE

© Staatliches Bauamt Passau/vilshofen-atmet-auf.de/Thorsten Goldberg/thorstengoldberg.de



Gold nes

t artwork which ends up stolen

Reprinting ballots to correct typos

'Guest' castle where (almost) NOBODY stays

Artificial waves for surfers

Refurbishing Navy tall ship

Berlin's gigantic spy compound

The German taxpayers union has revealed how the authorities built a rodent bridge, paid for a gold nest, and blew public funds on other extravagant purchases.(which they don't even know how to use)A highway in Thuringia runs right through a hazel dormouse habitat. Fearing that the critters will not be able to cross the road safely, authorities spent abouton building a separate bridge for them. The constructions require mice to climb up 7-meter (23 feet) wooden rungs and run down a narrow 20-meter (66 feet) passage above the road.The officials are now wondering whether the mice actually use the bridge or not.A primary school in Berlin has commissioned a 24-karat gold nest. Its 74 glistening branches were supposed to symbolize "the ideas and dreams of students and teachers," while the artwork rested behind bulletproof glass.Protection did not work though, as theThe State of Rhineland-Palatinate had to replace hundreds of thousands of ballots due to small but embarrassing spelling mistakes in the names of candidates and parties in this year's local election. The typos needed to be corrected included 'Aexandra' instead of 'Alexandra,' and 'Freidrich' instead of 'Friedrich.'The federal government has been renting the lavish Meseberg Castle to host foreign guests. Spending on security, staff, maintenance, and management of the 18th century Baroque palace, 60km (37 miles) north of Berlin,Despite the lavish interiors,This means, on average the castle is used eight days a year, BdSt pointed out. Regular events include important state business such as the chancellor's Christmas tree handover ceremony.Officials in the southwestern city of Stuttgart wanted to find outfor local surf enthusiasts to enjoy. They ultimately dropped the idea, deciding that the river was too dirty for surfing. TThe Defense Ministry has allocatedto renovate its historical tall ship 'Gorch Fock.' Originally used for training sailors, the three-mast vessel was under constant repair since 2015, thus earning a spot in several editions of the Black Book. The costs keep mounting, along with the allegations of the misuse of funds, but the military seems to be hell-bent on continuing to spend, BdSt wrote.The HQ of Germany's main spy agency, the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), moved from its modest villa in Bavaria to a huge new compound in downtown Berlin in February.In the end they reached a whoppingOn top of that, its blueprints were stolen early in the construction process, and many Germans complained that the architecture looked strange and unappealing.