IKEA has been blasted for using the neutral name 'Winterfest' for its collection of decorations that includes Christmas tree balls, advent calendars and toy Santas - but it denies bowing to political correctness.Some believe using a neutral seasonal term instead of actually mentioning Christmas was a slight on IKEA's part, a clumsy attempt to insulate itself from criticism from the political correctness crowd. The presumption is that the religious origin of the holiday would be offensive to non-Christians.The retailer said it had no problems with Christmas and that the name of the collection was chosen for purely commercial reasons, not to further any social agenda."Four times a year we release a collection that is tied up to a season rather than a specific holiday," IKEA Denmark spokesman Christian Mouroux explained, as quoted by the national broadcaster DR. "Now we are entering the season winter and we have created a product range that we think should be good for the entire period."He argued that it was no different to not naming a summer collection after St. John's Eve. But Skaarup said he didn't quite buy the explanation and couldn't see why IKEA couldn't "just call it what it is."