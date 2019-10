© Tony873004/ Wikimedia Commons

Water from a completely alien star system has been detected on the interstellar comet 2I/Borisov, which is currently passing through our space neighborhood.In an extraordinary breakthrough, astronomers studying Borisovthey have detected the tell-tale signs of water on the visiting comet., and the professionals have been scrambling to analyse before it flies away., but finding water would signal a hugely significant discovery.The findingswith the potential to support life.The researchers from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center studied the light reflected by Borisov andthe comet, which they believe is the result of water ice changing from solid to gas as it is heated by the sun.The research suggests that Borisov produces up to 19 kilograms of water per second.Researcher Adam McKay notes that studying the water could give us a fascinating insight into other planetary systems. "Are we special as a planetary system or are a lot of planetary systems like ours?" he said to New Scientist. "That has implications for the origin of life, and how common life is throughout the universe."Borisov will reach its closest flyby of the sun on December 10, giving the scientific community at least another six weeks to examine the extraterrestrial visitor before it disappears from view.