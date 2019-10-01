© ESA/Hubble, NASA, ESO, M. Kornmesser



there is a slim chance it's not from outside our solar system

© Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope



© Wikipedia / Seahen



An analogy I like is with baseball: Imagine you're in the outfield and the batter gets a hit, but at the moment his bat contacts the ball you have to close your eyes. Now, where will the ball be in, say, six seconds? You can't really know because you couldn't track it long enough to figure out its path. Same with these objects in the solar system; the longer we track them the better we can understand their orbits.

Two of these things passing in just two years