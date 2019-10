Five asteroids will skim past Earth today and one of them is bigger than the tallest building in the world.The Virtual Telescope Project will be live streaming the colossal asteroid's flypast, which you'll be able to watch on YouTube from 6pm BST.Astronomer Gian Masi wrote under the video: "The Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (162082) 1998 HL1 will have a close, but safe, encounter with us, coming at about 6.2 millions of km from the Earth."The Virtual Telescope Project will show it to you live, online: join from your home!"The asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth at 6:21pm BST.It should shoot past the planet at 25,076 miles per hour and will come within around 3.86 million miles of Earth.This may seem like it's no risk at all but any fast moving space object that comes within around 4.65 million miles is considered to be "potentially hazardous" by cautious space organisations.That distance also qualifies the asteroid's journey to be considered as a "close approach".They are much smaller than Asteroid 1998 HL1.Three of them flew past Earth this morning but Asteroid 2017 TG5 should fly past around an hour after 1998 HL1.It has an estimated diameter of between 82 to 187 feet and should come within 3.3 million miles of Earth.In other news, NASA's planet-hunting probe has joined the hunt for alien life.And, trillions of tiny alien 'robot probes' may be flying in space but are too small for NASA to spot, shock paper claims.What do you think of the five asteroids flying past Earth today? Let us know in the comments...