"It's un-American," Scarborough complained on Monday's Morning Joe show, referring to the audience's decision to chant "lock him up!" after the president was shown on the large TV screen at the fifth World Series game in Washington, DC. "We are Americans, and we do not do that."
"We do not want the world hearing us chant 'lock him up,' to this president or to any president. Let's hope as we move forward that maybe that's one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents!"Scarborough pleaded. Co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in to call the chants "sickening."
This flash of insight did not sit well with the audience that has been listening to Scarborough and his fellow mainstream media talkers trash Trump for three years. They took to social media en masse to slam Scarborough for his appeal to decency, framing the chant as a great moment for democracy and freedom of speech.
"Nothing more American than speaking truth to power," one user exulted.
"People without power have only the freedom of speech and protest. They used it," another observed.
Several tore into Scarborough for trying to tell them what to think - an act that is apparently only permitted for pundits with whom they agree.
Others reminded the angry mob that Scarborough had "helped create the Trump mess" by giving him heaps of free airtime.
Scarborough is a vociferous Trump critic on a network known for its Trump-hatred. He has previously called the president a greater threat to America than the 9/11 hijackers, and has a portrait of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller on the wall of the home he shares with Brzezinski. He's such a rabid Russiagater that he nicknamed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell "Moscow Mitch" for refusing to back several Democrat-sponsored election security bills and even appeared to blame Russia for the prison death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.