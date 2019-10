© MSNBC



"We do not want the world hearing us chant 'lock him up,' to this president or to any president. Let's hope as we move forward that maybe that's one less fascist tactic he and his supporters use during chants. You are going to actually imprison your political opponents!"

The #Resistance has turned on MSNBC host Joe Scarborough after the staunchly anti-Trump pundit slammed the audience at a baseball game as "un-American" for chanting "lock him up!" when the president was shown on TV.Scarborough complained on Monday's Morning Joe show, referring to the audience's decision to chant "lock him up!" after the president was shown on the large TV screen at the fifth World Series game in Washington, DC.Scarborough pleaded. Co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in to call the chants "sickening."They took to social media en masse toframing the chant as a great moment for democracy and freedom of speech."Nothing more American than speaking truth to power," one user exulted "People without power have only the freedom of speech and protest. They used it," another observed He has previously called the presidentand has a portrait of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller on the wall of the home he shares with Brzezinski. He's suchthat he nicknamed Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell "Moscow Mitch" for refusing to back several Democrat-sponsored election security bills and