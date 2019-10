© Pixabay

An entire pride of lions has been brutally murdered by poachers so parts of their bodies could be used in black magic potions. The killers entered a South African game reserve undetected, prompting concerns about an 'inside job.'The Head Ranger at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Pretoria, South Africa, Bradden Stevens, 33, who spent a third of his life caring for the lions, made the grim and grisly discovery last Thursday."Jarvis, Bashi, Tawana and Tau were brutally murdered, in what seems to be a muti [black magic] killing," Stevens wrote, in a heartfelt Facebook post . "These last few days have been the darkest I have ever experienced."The Rietvlei Nature Reserve is also home to healthy populations of rhino, leopard, buffalo and, up until last week, a pride of lions. There are now growing concerns about the safety of the other animals living within the park."This horrific crime will not go unpunished," the South African Police Service said.Muti is a witchcraft potion made by healers to cast a variety of spells, from protection to virility to cures for illness and strength potions.Security in the area has been heightened following the brutal slayings, with additional police patrols searching for the perpetrators as they attempt to smuggle the parts out of the region; but it is likely already too late.