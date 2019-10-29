Hammer and sickle
Seven out of ten Millennials say they will likely vote socialist, according to a new survey conducted by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. The report found that support for communism increased by 36 percent from 2018's numbers as capitalism continues to go out of style. It's likely due to a shift in higher education, where Marxist ideology is taught favorably.

"The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year's report," said Marion Smith, Executive Director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

"When we don't educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn't be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas. We need to redouble our efforts to educate America's youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today."

According to the report, only 57 percent of Millennials said they believe Declaration of Independence better "guarantees freedom and equality" compared to the Communist Manifesto. Additionally, one in five Millennials indicated that "society would be better if all private property was abolished."

