Seven out of ten Millennials say they will likely vote socialist, according to a new survey conducted by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.as capitalism continues to go out of style. It's likely due to a shift in higher education, where Marxist ideology is taught favorably." said Marion Smith, Executive Director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation."When we don't educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn't be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas. We need to redouble our efforts to educate America's youth about the history of communist regimes and the dangers of socialism today."According to the report, only 57 percent of Millennials said they believe Declaration of Independence better "guarantees freedom and equality" compared to the Communist Manifesto. Additionally,