The 34-year-old North African migrant first slammed into his 31-year-old wife and mother of two with his Audi before he crashed into a wall, leaped out of the vehicle, and began hacking her to death with an ax as onlookers took video, Bild reports.
According to reports from various news outlets, it emerged relatively earlier that the alleged murderer was born in Germany but had a "migration background". However, later reports identified the man as a Tunisian.
The alleged murderer is said to have been angry with his wife for "domestic" reasons. Eyewitnesses have reported that the murder screamed, "You will not cheat on me anymore!" before butchering her to death.
A gruesome video, taken by a local resident from a neighboring house, depicts a dark-haired man in a black tracksuit repeatedly striking a person lying on the ground with an ax. The black Audi, spewing smoke from the crash, can also be seen in the video clip.
In another video clip, two members of the forensic team can be seen working next to the body. Next to the deceased women lie the murder weapons, a short-handled ax and a butcher's knife.
West Hessen police - instead of informing the public about the crime - have threatened individuals with criminal proceedings if they share the video.
In response to the threats police made by police, German MP and AfD party member Petr Bystron took to Twitter to say: "Please stop scaring the citizens of this country by threatening them with criminal prosecution, and just concern yourself with the real criminals in this country. This is simply not bearable anymore!"
The attack follows a similar incident in August, where a Syrian migrant hacked a man to death with a Samurai sword in broad daylight in the middle of the street in Stuttgart.
