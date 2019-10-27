© CBS News

Delaware County's hazmat unit responded across the county following 25 separate reports of a gas odor, officials say."It seemed to be affecting some of our students and staff who have asthma more intensely and for other people, they had burning sensations in their eyes," Chester Charter Scholars Academy Head of School Akosua Watts said.Corinne Canty rushed over to pick up her two sons, who are in the fourth and eighth grades."I smelled it when I came in. I smelled it when I was driving up here," Canty said."We never detected any levels that were high enough to cause an explosion or fire anywhere in the county," Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce said. "The product was so dispersed you could smell it, but you could never detect the product."No injuries were reported but some people reported headaches, officials say."If you've ever tried to turn the stove on and you leave it on and smelled the gas, that's exactly how it smelled," a Delaware County woman said.CBS3's Chantee Lans contributed to this report.