Strange sounds (stock)
YouTube user 'Shandleyman' heard strange trumpeting sounds outside his home on the evening of October 14, 2019. He reports that 'trumpet/flutes-like' noise lasted 6-7 minutes:
I was in my washroom drying off after a shower and I heard something funny outside. It was a chilly night so I didn't open the window to investigate further.

About 5 minutes later, I noticed the funny noise was changing pitch as if through a chorus effect. I pulled out my phone and started recording. I only caught the tail end of it but the noise lasted a good 6 or 7 minutes.

The chorus effect is barely noticeable in this video but what you can hear is individual trumpets/flutes coming in and going out. If this was a prank, someone had quite the amplifier because this surrounded my city of Port Coquitlam.