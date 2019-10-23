Torrential rain over the past few days has caused more devastating floods in the state of Karnataka in southwest India.Government officials said that 12 people have lost their lives in the recent floods. As many as 5,444 houses have been damage, forcing thousands of people to move to relief camps.Several districts have been affected, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Haveri, Chitradurga, Gadag and Dharrwad.Belagavi district has reportedly suffered some of the worst damage. Two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in the district to carry out evacuations and rescues. Another NDRF team is operating in Gadag district.