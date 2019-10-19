© York Regional Police



Project Convalesce began with 2 Quebec women contacting policeThirty-one people, including a central "kingpin," have been arrested and more than 300 charges laid in a major investigation into a human trafficking and organized crime ring that operated around Canada.At a news conference on Wednesday in Aurora, Ont., York Regional Police said they uncovered a network of criminals who used fraud to help fund a widespread trafficking operation.The year-long investigation, called Project Convalesce, involved extensive time and effort by four police services from Ontario and one from Quebec, reporters were told.The 28-year-old from Markham, Ont., is now facing more than 30 charges relating to human trafficking, firearms possession, harassment and fraud.Police said they discovered a criminal organization, which Truong said has no name police are aware of, that was involved in a variety of criminal activities, including fraud and drug trafficking.Underneath the figureheads was a group of underbosses, followed by several strikers — men paid to carry out high-risk frauds in banks and stores.Of the 300-plus charges laid against the 31 suspects, about 100 relate directly to human trafficking.Truong also noted that Nyangwila was arrested in July, but was able to continue controlling and directing the people working under him while in custody.Ultimately, police identified 12 confirmed victims as well as 33 other women who police believe are in the sex trade and were associated with the group over the last year."We're hoping they reach out to us," said Truong of the 33 women.Truong also said the majority of the women came from Quebec and were recruited there, but had been moved to Ontario and then west to other provinces.He said women had been recruited from both inside and outside the sex trade, and controlled in "every way imaginable." The confirmed victims range in age from 20 to mid-30s.Truong told reporters the investigation remains ongoing, with police still seeking several suspects.York police also said they continue to urge human trafficking victims to seek assistance."We urge anyone looking for a way out of that lifestyle" to contact police, said Bigras.The five police services involved in Project Convalesce are:The Quebec task force is led by Montreal police and includes representatives from the RCMP, the Sûreté du Québec, and police forces in Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau and Longueuil.