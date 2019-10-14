The 35-year-old, who was confirmed as the head of the Ukrainian government in late August, had a really busy Sunday evening last week. He attended an event at one of Kiev's bars to honor the nation's veterans and promise support to the armed forces. All good so far, except the event was a neo-Nazi gig featuring one of their favorite bands as the main attraction.
Images of Honcharuk attending the "Veterans Strong Party" show him speaking from the stage with the banners of the band "Sokyra Peruna" behind his back. One of the first people to share the pictures was Evgen Karas, the leader of the far-right organization C14, which is best known in the West for a series of attacks on Roma camps last year.
"Sergiy Knyazev: # Police detain all attackers on Roma settlement in LvivC14, however, is not some lowly gang of skinheads but a notable political force. Karas, for example, had enough clout to be included in the entourage of then-President Petro Poroshenko in January. And his organization has fingers in all sorts of pies in Ukraine. Their various branches and allied organizations serve as municipal guards in Kiev, are involved in teaching young people about healthy lifestyles, and represent military veterans - hence the patriotic event on Sunday.
Law enforcement officers seized the tools of a crime that killed a 24-year-old boy. On this fact, criminal proceedings were opened. The incident is qualified by investigators as a premeditated murder by a group of individuals. Police detained seven young men suspected of involvement in the attack, as well as its organizer."
reference or two slipping through. However, the names of their songs like "Heroes of My Race" and "Glory to Skinheads of the Great Rus" somewhat give them away.
Their fans, however, are far less subtle. Photos from a concert of "Sokyra Peruna" held in April 2018 caused a minor scandal because there were people literally displaying Nazi swastikas on their T-shirts and flags. They were even probed by the police about the gig, but nothing came of it.
apparently Medvedko's place is at a bar with the country's Prime Minister.
It was not immediately clear if Honcharuk's appearance was because his office was oblivious about the nature of the event that he attended, or because he sympathizes with C14's cause. Either way, he has some explaining to do.