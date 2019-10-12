Puppet Masters
Putin: Russia already has weapons that penetrate any missile defense, development won't stop there
RT
Sat, 12 Oct 2019 11:33 UTC
"We will work on the type of strike weapons systems that will certainly bypass any ballistic missile defenses," the Russian President told an RT Arabic correspondent on Friday, adding "we will do it, this is obvious now."
Offering a sort of basic technology lesson, he explained that other countries' existing anti-missile systems are designed to shoot down enemy projectiles that "follow a ballistic trajectory". But Russia has done its utmost to be one step ahead of its near-peer rivals, Putin assured his interviewer. "What we did was enhance and improve [Russian] ballistic missiles significantly, and developed a new weapon that has no rivals in the world."
Putin has already unveiled an array of futuristic weapons systems last year. Among the novelties were two hypersonic projectiles that caught the global audience's eyes. One was the Avangard (Vanguard), a highly-maneuverable glider fitted to a silo-launched ballistic missile.
Another enigmatic weapon was the Burevestnik (Thunderbird), which, according to Putin, has "unlimited range and unlimited ability to maneuver." It is currently undergoing additional ground tests and is expected to then begin flight tests.
Statesmen may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the forms of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.
