© Russian Ministry of Defense



Russian engineers have developedVladimir Putin has told reporters, adding that its existing weapons have also been upgraded, to meet the requirements of modern warfare.the Russian President told an RT Arabic correspondent on Friday, adding "we will do it, this is obvious now."Offering a sort of basic technology lesson, he explained that other countries' existing anti-missile systems are designed to shoot down enemy projectiles that "follow a ballistic trajectory". But Russia has done its utmost to be one step ahead of its near-peer rivals, Putin assured his interviewer.Putin has already unveiled an array of futuristic weapons systems last year. Among the novelties were two hypersonic projectiles that caught the global audience's eyes. One was theAnother enigmatic weapon was theIt is currently undergoing additional ground tests and is expected to then begin flight tests.