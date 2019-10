© Conservative News & Right Wing News

To combat the incessantly woke and the cravenly corrupt you need a guy narcissist without shame. One who will scrap on the battlefields he knows well, the media, and when given an ounce of leverage will push it to its hilt.

And that trait alone is what makes him still a potential Grey Champion.

About the Author:

Tom Luongo is a former research chemist, amateur dairy goat farmer, anarcho-libertarian and obstreperous Austrian economist who now contributes to a variety of publications including but not limited to Seeking Alpha, Russia Insider, Halsey News and Newsmax Media and his own blog Gold Goats 'n Guns - ruminations on Geopolitics, Markets and Goats.

"I like your style Dude ... but do you have to use so many cuss words?""The fuck you talkin' about?"- The Big LebowskiWhen Donald Trump won the 2016 election it was obvious to many, including myself, that he could be what Strauss & Howe called, 'The Grey Champion' in their seminal book The Fourth Turning At his essence, he is the right person in the right place at the right time to usher in a new era of human society for the next cycle of generations, usually four lasting around 85 years, or one human lifetime.Past Grey Champions in the U.S have been FDR and Abraham Lincoln. Neither of these men would be people I would consider having been good for the country or, frankly, the world.as the Prophet Generation (Baby Boomers) gives way to the Nomads (Gen X) who hold the fort until the Heroes (Millennials) decide what comes next, for good or ill.So, looking back over the near three years of Trump has he lived up to this ideal? I don't think so for a number of reasons but I do think the potential is still there.Trump's strengths and weaknesses as a political player have been on full display from the beginning.which I have outlined in gory detail nearly every day for three years. And it was these deals he's made on foreign policy,I think Trump now sees the traps set for him and how badly they will boomerang on him this election season.on issues like Iran, Syria and, yes, Ukraine.quite amateurishly, for removal from office. Of this I'm convinced at this point.Since Ukraine cuts across so many different narratives of the past few years, going all the way back to 2013 EU accession talks, it is no wonder that President Trump calls to the new Ukrainian President, who isn't one of 'our guys' like Poroshenko was, would be heavily scrutinized.Anything that sniffed even vaguely like Presidential overreach would be used against Trump to remove him from office. This is the standard Alinsky tactic of accusing your opponent of what you are guilty of to de-legitimize any information that comes out of the investigation.This tactic is nothing new. It's all they ever do folks, becauseAnd this brings me back to my original point, which is thatComedian Stephen Crowder made this point recently and I think that rant is worth your fifteen minutes.It's nice to see Crowder finally come around and realizeIt isn't his wisdom or his inherent morality. He's not been sent here by god to save us from the heathen.He's not Orange Jesus, as I pointed out ages ago.Trump tried to be magnanimous to Hillary. She repaid him with bile, deceit and three years of hell. His dipping his toe into Ukraine sent all of Washington into veritable apoplexy. Everyone's got dirty fingers there be it from the coup on the Maidan, to arms sales, gas deals, false flags and, the big one from Trump's perspective, RussiaGate.Pat Buchanan, at the start of Trump's presidency , warned us thatNixon resigned out of shame and for the good of the office and the country.Right or wrong they would have to drag him out of the Oval Office feet first. And that's where we are now.Because he can beat this impeachment trap that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have set for him if he's smart and if he has the goods to take down the right people.But at some point Trump will have to stop trying to make a deal with these people and act. He will have to stop trying to get them to like him and use his office as it is written in the Constitution and not let weasels like Schiff and Jerry Nadler define it for him.If not, he'll just be another pretender in a nice suit and his head in a toilet.