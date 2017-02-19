As Jay Syrmopolous pointed out last week, giving a clear admission of a soft coup in progress, John Schindler, a former professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College, who spent nearly a decade with the super-secret National Security Agency as an intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer — and who still maintains deep connections to the intelligence community — readily admitted that senior elements of the intelligence community (IC) are engaging in treason against Trump.A game is being played with the security of our country. Pls watch & share this is important. #DeepState https://t.co/zh8yRbyhjb
— Dennis Kucinich (@Dennis_Kucinich) February 14, 2017
While there is no textbook definition of what the deep state is, Glenn Greenwald recently summed it up perfectly, when he said the deep state,Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: "He will die in jail."https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT
— John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017
generally refers to the agencies in Washington that are permanent power factions. They stay and exercise power even as presidents who are elected come and go. They typically exercise their power in secret, in the dark, and so they're barely subject to democratic accountability, if they're subject to it at all. It's agencies like the CIA, the NSA and the other intelligence agencies, that are essentially designed to disseminate disinformation and deceit and propaganda, and have a long history of doing not only that, but also have a long history of the world's worst war crimes, atrocities and death squads.
It is important to note that pointing out the deep state attacking Trump, does not make someone 'pro-Trump.' For decades, the behind the scenes government has used this two-party system to create divide we see right now and use it to foster distraction to make society think there is a chance they can affect change.Amazing populist concern over US deep state influence that hasn't been seen since the 1970s. Positive but it's CIA/contractors not UN etc. pic.twitter.com/ZmeuwOyQTW
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 17, 2017
As we are seeing right now, those who challenge the status quo (even if that challenge is idiotic, bigoted, and tyrannical) will find themselves on the receiving end of the shadow government's ominous power. Sadly, because Trump is such a divisive and outspoken president, people are welcoming the unelected and secret power structure exerting their influence over the democratic process — overtly.Amazing battle for dominance is playing out between the elected US govt & the IC who consider themselves to be the 'permanent government'.
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) February 15, 2017
"Props" pic.twitter.com/bgcLpBoW8S
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 17, 2017
Obviously strongly prefer normal democratic and constitutional politics. But if it comes to it, prefer the deep state to the Trump state.No matter how much you hate Donald Trump, the idea of a secret and unelected government forcing change without the public's consent behind the scenes should shock the conscience. However, Trump's public opposition is dangerously embracing this soft coup — in spite of the fact they ostensibly espouse the democratic process.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 14, 2017
In a recent interview with Democracy Now, co-founder of The Intercept, Glenn Greenwald explained why this support of the deep state is misled and outright ominous.
"What they're doing instead is trying to take maybe the only faction worse than Donald Trump, which is the deep state, the CIA, with its histories of atrocities, and say they ought to almost engage in like a soft coup, where they take the elected president and prevent him from enacting his policies. And I think it is extremely dangerous to do that. Even if you're somebody who believes that both the CIA and the deep state, on the one hand, and the Trump presidency, on the other, are extremely dangerous, as I do, there's a huge difference between the two, which is that Trump was democratically elected and is subject to democratic controls, as these courts just demonstrated and as the media is showing, as citizens are proving. But on the other hand, the CIA was elected by nobody. They're barely subject to democratic controls at all. And so, to urge that the CIA and the intelligence community empower itself to undermine the elected branches of government is insanity."
