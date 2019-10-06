© Alex Edelman/PA



"When he talked about the 'Libyan model' for Kim Jong Un, that was not a good statement to make. ... It set us back. And frankly, he wanted to do things, not necessarily tougher than me. You know, John's known as a tough guy. He's so tough he got us into Iraq. That's tough."

The former national security adviser trashes Trump's foreign policy as rumors swirl about Ukraine leaks. John Bolton is unshackled. So says John Bolton.Speaking publicly earlier this week for the first time since his political defenestration last month, the former national security advisor was hardly coy in alluding to his policy differences with the president who sacked him.In word choice that drew raised eyebrows around Washington, Bolton told a establishmentarian think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), thatThe former ambassador noted that he wasCha previously passed on serving as the administration's Korea point man over policy disagreements that remain murky. Cha has noted publicly thatby President Trump, andwhich instead went to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Bolton's latest archrival in a career dotted with archrivalry. At the nadir,as Pompeo held court with the Koreans.President Trump may be content with foreign policy by divide and conquer, but his dispatched-with ex-deputy is most certainly not.America cannot accept a nuclear weapon in North Korea, Bolton said, all but explicitly contending that is the president's de facto position. Trump's amorous feelings for the North Korean leadership since talks began are a matter of public record.For Bolton, the real danger is thatIn the Boltonian view, time is always on the side of the "proliferators." Trump may have been willing to obliterate Barack Obama's nuclear deal, but that was a matter of personal grudge, not policy conviction. Bolton now worries thatthan they were able to procure from the forty-fourth.Bolton on Monday also showed his Bush administration bona fides, floating wild speculation that, if nothing else, the North Koreans could sell their nuclear technology — even warheads — to Islamists, including the regime in Iran. Such talk was commonplace a decade ago, butThe coup de grace of Bolton's address was perhaps his resuscitation of the notoriousBolton famously invoked the example of the unilateral disarmament by Muammar Gaddafi as the precedent for dealing with Kim. The Libyan kingpin gave up his weapons in the face of American might after the U.S. took Iraq in 2003, so the regime in Pyongyang should do the same."Once again, John Bolton has proven he had no intention of trying to solve the North Korea problem through talks," says Harry J. Kazianis, director of Korea Studies at the Center for the National Interest.Kazianis is an ally of Bolton's "Bolton lite" successor, Robert O'Brien.says Kazianis.For Bolton, the 2000s approach to foreign policy may have been rocky at times, and the democratization aspects mushy nonsense for the weak-minded, but the course was fundamentally just — and successful.In a broadcast Trump could have been watching (though I'm told he was not), Carlson savaged Bolton's patchwork record.But Bolton, unlike other ghosts of regime change past,The mess in Mesopotamia was not a disaster "because you have to argue that everything that followed from the fall of Saddam Hussein followed inevitably, solely and unalterably from the decision to overthrow him. And that's simply not true." He's lucky Trump, who criticized the Iraq war during the Republican primaries, didn't see it.Trump said at the White House days after firing Bolton:Now Bolton is back in familiar territory. Though he has cut an outsized figure on the American political scene, in recent years he's been far more out of government than in it.— U.N. ambassador under Bush and national security advisor under Trump —But Bolton doesn't plan to go quietly into the good night. Last month, he told a private gathering at the, that the president's scuttled Afghanistan summit at Camp David was "disrespectful" and any talks with Tehran or the North Koreans were "doomed to failure."Still, Bolton cannot follow his fellow ex-Bush acolytes in the Trump era in their march leftward. He is not like writers Max Boot, Jennifer Rubin, David Frum or even the Bush family itself, which with one known exception (George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner) did not vote for Trump.Unlike that crew,Often hailed as a lawyer, scholar and diplomat,He volunteered for Barry Goldwater's doomed 1964 campaign during his youth. He is so strident a free marketeer that he even told Edward Luce of the Financial Times in 2007 that he identified as a "libertarian." While his foreign policy says otherwise, he's not going over to a political party on second base with socialism.He needs the Trump presidency to end. This has spurred the rumor du jour in America's capital city, that Bolton is somehow behind the leaks that have led House Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump.A former senior National Security Council official told me that after early Trump administration leaks, theThe New York Times in recent weeks detailed just how elaborate these measures were,— at least as it pertains to seeing or hearing any details of what the president says to foreign leaders by phone.A former senior administration official characterized Bolton as "THE witness for the prosecution."Pompeo is vying to be Henry Kissinger as Democrats look to create more John Ehrlichmans.Which all begs the question: Is John Bolton Deep Throat?