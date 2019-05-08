MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is now championing neocon national security adviser John Bolton's "humanity" given he apparently went loose cannon this past week, vowing to confront Russia over Venezuela even as his boss President Trump downplayed Moscow's role in the crisis after a Friday phone call with Putin.
"This is what John Bolton, human being, thought his job was this week," Maddow said on her show Friday night. Both Pompeo and Bolton had clearly gone a bit rogue with their overly bellicose Venezuela comments, while Trump appeared to be more restrained - and for Maddow this was of course cause for championing the neocon interventionist line: "Hey, John Bolton, hey, Mike Pompeo, are you guys enjoying your jobs right now?" she questioned.
On Friday Trump had said following the phone call, Putin is "not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela other than he'd like to see something positive happen in Venezuela, and I feel the same way."
Maddow, who once prided herself on slamming and deconstructing Bush-era regime change wars, now finds Trump not jingoistic enough. She stridently questioned:
"How do you come to work anymore if you're John Bolton? Right, regardless of what you thought about John Bolton before this, his whole career and his track record, I mean, just think of John Bolton as a human being. This is what John Bolton, human being, thought his job was this week."She further cut to a clip of Bolton criticizing Russia's alleged military involvement in Venezuela to prop up Maduro, because apparently uber-hawk Bolton is now a "fearless truth-teller" in Maddow's world.
"You thought that was your job," Maddow said. "But it turns out not at all, not after Vladimir Putin gets done with President Trump today."
It bears repeating that among the loudest right-leaning voices who joined the chorus of leading establishment Democrat Russiagaters included previously forgotten about neocons who were quickly rehabilitated by the "Resistance" - David Frum, Max Boot, Robert Kagan, Bill Kristol among them.
And then there was the nauseating phenomenon of watching liberals lionizing Trump-skeptical Republican Congressional leaders like Lindsey Graham, Jeff Flake, and the late Sen. McCain.
Because it's awful, just awful! - that Trump might actually prefer peace to waging war in multiple places...
Restraint vs. war in multiple places? Maddow apparently advances the humanity of those advocating the latter.
It amounted to, at times, a picture of a President at odds with the officials who this week have called vociferously for a change in power in Caracas and have consistently declined to rule out a US military intervention.And now, months into 2019, we get to hear Maddow waxing eloquent about the innocent "human side" of none other than John Bolton.
Trump has become frustrated this week as national security adviser John Bolton and others openly teased military options and has told friends that if Bolton had his way he'd already be at war in multiple places. - CNN
Of course, Maddow should first consider whether Bolton or his neocon ilk ever once paused to consider whether those they advocate dropping bombs on - from Iraq to Syria to Libya to Yemen to Gaza to Venezuela - are themselves actually human beings who simply wish to live out their daily lives in peace.
Comment: Bolton and his ilk are anything but humanistic. Of course, that Maddow should promote their "human side" by siding with them and their war efforts should come as no surprise. See also: