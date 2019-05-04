Society's Child
MSM melts down as Trump talks Venezuela with Putin... and 'feels the same way'
RT
Sat, 04 May 2019 18:20 UTC
Rachel Maddow, Jake Tapper, and other spirited Russiagate promoters suffered full-on meltdowns upon learning that Trump apparently hadn't 'properly' discussed the issue of "election meddling" in his first phone call with Vladimir Putin since the Mueller report's release.
Rather, the two leaders spoke about "trade, Venezuela, Ukraine, North Korea, nuclear arms control" and "the Russian hoax" during the hour-long call, according to Trump's tweet.
Scandalously, the US president failed to press Putin about the most critical, life-and-death issue facing the United States - a massive flub-up that did not go unnoticed by the intrepid Washington press corps.
"Did you tell [Putin] not to meddle in the next election?" an unseen reporter asked the president during a Friday press conference.
"We had a good conversation about many different things," Trump replied. "We didn't discuss that."
As for Venezuela, Trump had the audacity to suggest that the Russian president "is not looking to get involved at all, other than that he'd like to see something positive happen" in the South American nation. Trump then showed his true collusion colors, admitting that he "feels the same way" about the ongoing political crisis in Caracas.
His comments were received with predictable hysteria.
CNN's Erin Burnett expertly deduced that Trump was "kowtowing" to Putin - on both "election meddling" and Venezuela.
"'Not looking to get involved' is just blatantly false - according to Trump's own top team," she sniffed, incredulous that Trump would contradict his more hawkish secretary of state, Mike Pompeo. Earlier this week, Pompeo claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was about to flee to Cuba and was only persuaded to remain in Caracas because Russia allegedly convinced him to stay.
Burnett's colleague, Jake Tapper, was inconsolable as he attempted to wrap his head around the apparently unforgivable contents of a routine telephone conversation.
"He is giving Putin's point of view, almost as if he is the spokesman for the Kremlin!" the CNN anchor fumed, referring to the Russian president as "the man who led and continues to lead cyberattacks on the US." Not missing a beat, Tapper then proceeded to accuse Trump of "continuing to say things about the Mueller investigation that weren't true."
True to form, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow came close to suffering an on-air stroke over the phone call. Still reeling from her post-Russiagate ratings slump, Maddow looked at Bolton and Pompeo as similarly unmoored kindred spirits.
The MSNBC host addressed them directly during her broadcast: "Hey, John Bolton, hey, Mike Pompeo, are you guys enjoying your jobs right now?"
"How do you come to work anymore if you're John Bolton?" she added.
Western media outlets have repeatedly expressed indignation over any attempt by the world's two largest nuclear powers to engage in dialogue. A meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki, Finland was described as constructive by both parties, but the US president was still hounded for not excoriating Putin to the media's liking.
Likely anticipating similar hysteria over the phone call, Trump stated on Friday morning that "as I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing."
Comment: Well said Donald.