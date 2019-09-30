pills tablets drugs
© Pixabay
The maker of a popular heartburn medication is halting distribution amid concerns of a cancer-causing chemical.

Sandoz, the makers of Zantac made the decision days after regulators in the U.S. and Europe found NDMA, a known carcinogen, in the medications.


The chemical was found in brand name and generic forms of Zantac, which the key ingredient is Ranitidine.

The company also issued a recall for Canada for the following products: Sandoz Ranitidine 150 mg tablet and 300 mg tablet.

Health Canada is also asking all companies to stop distribution of the medicine.