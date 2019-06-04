© Washington University



PPIs are among the most commonly used classes of drugs in the U.S.

Death risk increases the longer such drugs are usedExtended use of popular drugs to treat heartburn, ulcers and acid reflux has been associated with an increased risk of premature death. However, little has been known about the specific causes of death attributed to the drugs.Now, a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System has linked long-term use of such drugs - called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) - to fatal cases of cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and upper gastrointestinal cancer.More than 15 million Americans have prescriptions for PPIs. Further, many millions more purchase the drugs over the counter and take them without being under a doctor's care and often indefinitely.The study is published online May 30 in the journal The BMJ.PPIs - sold under brand names such as Prevacid, Prilosec, Nexium and Protonix - bring relief by reducing gastric acid.For the study, researchers sifted through de-identified medical records in a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Examining medical data acquired from July 2002 to June 2004, the researchers identified 157,625 people - mostly Caucasian men ages 65 and older - who had been newly prescribed PPIs, and 56,842 people who had been newly prescribed another class of acid-suppression drugs known as H2 blockers. They followed the patients - 214,467 in total - for up to 10 years.The researchers found a 17 percent increased risk of death in the PPI group compared with the H2 blocker group. They calculated 45 excess deaths attributable to long-term PPI use per 1,000 people. Death rates for PPIs were 387 per 1,000 people, and death rates for H2 blockers were 342 per 1,000."Given the millions of people who take PPIs regularly, this translates into thousands of excess deaths every year," said Al-Aly, a nephrologist and clinical epidemiologist.Additionally, the study found that more than half of the people taking PPIs did so without a medical need, although the data did not indicate why the patients had been prescribed PPIs. Among this group, PPIs-related deaths were more common, with almost 23 people per 1,000 dying from heart disease, almost five per 1,000 from chronic kidney disease, and three from stomach cancer.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expressed interest in data presented by Al-Aly's research team. "PPIs sold over the counter should have a clearer warning about potential for significant health risks, as well as a clearer warning about the need to limit length of use, generally not to exceed 14 days," he said. "People who feel the need to take over-the-counter PPIs longer than this need to see their doctors."Al-Aly's research team will continue to study adverse health effects related to PPIs, in particular regarding those at the highest risk."A lot of people may be taking PPIs unnecessarily," Al-Aly added. "These people may be exposed to potential harm when it is unlikely the drugs are benefiting their health. Our study suggests the need to avoid PPIs when not medically necessary. For those who have a medical need, PPI use should be limited to the lowest effective dose and shortest duration possible."