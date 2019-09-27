According to the complaint released Thursday, the officer claimed Ulrich Brechbuhl listened into the July 25th call between the president and Zelensky and that several State officials were later briefed on the details of their discussion.
The nine-page complaint addresses President Trump's call with Zelensky, in which the president discussed, separately, both U.S. military aid to Ukraine and allegations of potential wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden.
As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Biden forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating an energy company called Burisma Holdings, which was paying Biden handsomely as a member of its board. The former vice president even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired. (He did not tell the audience about his son's role.) Conservatives claim Biden obstructed justice to protect his son — who enriched himself using his father's prestige.While President Trump suggested Zelensky look into the Bidens, the Ukrainian president has vehemently denied being pressured to do so.
"I think you read everything. I think you read text. I'm sorry, but I don't want to be involved to democratic open elections, elections of USA. No, sure, we had I think good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky, flanked by the president, told reporters at the United Nations.
On Wednesday, in a nod to transparency, the White House released a transcript of the Trump-Zelensky call at the urging of House and Senate Democrats.
Nonetheless, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the contents of the transcript reaffirm the need to begin a formal impeachment probe.
"Either the President does not know the weight of his words or he does not care about ethics or his constitutional responsibilities," Pelosi said. "The transcript and the Justice Department's acting in a rogue fashion in being complicit in the President's lawlessness confirm the need for an impeachment inquiry. Clearly, the Congress must act."
On Thursday, acting National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee on his handling of the complaint and was goaded numerous times to comment on the complaint's credibility — something he maintained was for the intelligence community inspector general to rule on."I want to congratulate the Democrats on the rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the president, and their extraordinary ability once again to enlist the mainstream media in their campaign," Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Maguire at the hearing, before adding, "we've been treated to an unending parade of press releases, press conferences, and fake news stories."
Though Democrats are more eager than ever to impeach him, President Trump and Republican congressional lawmakers say they aren't concerned about the latest developments — rather — they think efforts to oust the president will help them in the 2020 election.
"The left has officially lost their minds — they are so fixated on their imaginary impeachment that they are getting nothing else done," House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA) told Breitbart News. "266 days in power and what have Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats accomplished? Absolutely nothing."