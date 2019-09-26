Vasily Prozorov was an Ukrainian security service (SBU) staffer from 1999 to 2018. Since 2014, he was an expert consultant in the SBU's main anti-terror unit. In 2018, he fled to Russia. The Ukrainians now call him a traitor. Writing on his blog Ukraine Leaks, he says that in 2016, the Ukrainian government openly supported Hillary Clinton and tried to help her defeat Donald Trump.
"Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was terribly afraid of a Republican victory, believing Donald Trump would change Russia policy and lift sanctions, reducing support for Ukraine and robbing Poroshenko of his Western power base. Ukrainegate is a criminal conspiracy of representatives of Hillary Clinton's campaign and the leadership of Ukraine in the person of Poroshenko, aimed at preventing Donald Trump from winning.How Ukraine financed Hillary Clinton
"At that time, I worked at SBU HQ in Kiev. I remember the panic that gripped the power structures in Ukraine after Donald Trump's victory. They expected immediate retaliation from Washington for Ukraine's participation in the attacks on Trump. Many politicians deleted their social media posts criticizing Trump. However, as it turned out, the phony Russiagate witch hunt kept the Trump campaign from doing anything that could look like "collusion" or "obstruction" abroad. Now, however, the Ukrainegate conspiracy is starting to unravel."
Prozorov charges that during the 2016 presidential race, the Ukrainian government not only helped Hillary Clinton by providing potentially damaging information on Trump campaign employees like Paul Manafort, but also used money diverted from the IMF to fund Hillary Clinton's campaign.
Beginning with the Obama-assisted coup in Kiev in 2014, the National Bank of Ukraine received billions in foreign aid from the International Monetary Fund to keep the Ukrainian financial sector afloat. Deutsche Welle reports:
"A year after Poroshenko's pro-Western government came to power in 2014, the IMF agreed to loan Kyiv $17.5 billion (€15.8 billion) over four years — and then suspended the aid in 2017 after disbursing only half of it over worries about corruption."Around the time of the US presidential campaign, Ukrainian banks started funneling this money offshore via the Austrian Meinl Bank - up to $800 million, as Kate Matberg reports on Mediapart. The banks paid kickbacks to the head of the National Bank, Valeria Gontareva, and her patron, Petro Poroshenko, Prozorov claims.
The banks involved in the scam include Tavrika, Pivdenkombank, Avtokrazbank, Moscow Commercial Bank (Converse Bank), Finrostbank, Terra Bank, Kyivsky Rus, Vernum Bank, Dnipro Credit, Delta Bank and others.
Pinchuk is the founder of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, which has "used offshore companies to funnel over $29 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2012, the largest transfers in 2015 and 2016," Prozorov says.
Despite being one of the poorest countries in Europe, Ukraine was the leading donor to the Clinton Foundation 1999-2014, the Wall Street Journal reports:
"Mr. Pinchuk and his wife — the daughter of former Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma — began donating to Clinton charities in 2006 after being introduced to Mr. Clinton by Doug Schoen, a pollster who has worked for both Clintons."The Independent wrote in 2018:
"Ukrainian steel magnate Victor Pinchuk gave the (Clinton Foundation) $10 to $25m", "And he was by many accounts not shy about asking for help from Hillary Clinton when she served as secretary of state."Via the Wall Street Journal:
