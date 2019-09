© Unknown



"Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was terribly afraid of a Republican victory, believing Donald Trump would change Russia policy and lift sanctions, reducing support for Ukraine and robbing Poroshenko of his Western power base. Ukrainegate is a criminal conspiracy of representatives of Hillary Clinton's campaign and the leadership of Ukraine in the person of Poroshenko, aimed at preventing Donald Trump from winning.



"At that time, I worked at SBU HQ in Kiev. I remember the panic that gripped the power structures in Ukraine after Donald Trump's victory. They expected immediate retaliation from Washington for Ukraine's participation in the attacks on Trump. Many politicians deleted their social media posts criticizing Trump. However, as it turned out, the phony Russiagate witch hunt kept the Trump campaign from doing anything that could look like "collusion" or "obstruction" abroad. Now, however, the Ukrainegate conspiracy is starting to unravel."

How

Ukraine financed Hillary Clinton

"A year after Poroshenko's pro-Western government came to power in 2014, the IMF agreed to loan Kyiv $17.5 billion (€15.8 billion) over four years — and then suspended the aid in 2017 after disbursing only half of it over worries about corruption."

"Mr. Pinchuk and his wife — the daughter of former Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma — began donating to Clinton charities in 2006 after being introduced to Mr. Clinton by Doug Schoen, a pollster who has worked for both Clintons."

"Ukrainian steel magnate Victor Pinchuk gave the (Clinton Foundation) $10 to $25m", "And he was by many accounts not shy about asking for help from Hillary Clinton when she served as secretary of state."

Vasily Prozorov is a former employee of the Ukrainian security service SBU. On his blog Ukraine Leaks, he reveals how former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and Oligarch Victor Pinchuk may have helped divert IMF funds to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.Vasily Prozorov was an Ukrainian security service (SBU) staffer from 1999 to 2018. Since 2014, he was an expert consultant in the SBU's main anti-terror unit. In 2018, he fled to Russia . The Ukrainians now call him a traitor. Writing on his blog Ukraine Leaks , he says thatProzorov charges that during the 2016 presidential race, theBeginning with the Obama-assisted coup in Kiev in 2014, the Deutsche Well e reports:via the Austrian Meinl Bank - up to $800 million, as Kate Matberg reports on Mediapart Prozorov claims.The banks involved in the scam include Tavrika, Pivdenkombank, Avtokrazbank, Moscow Commercial Bank (Converse Bank), Finrostbank, Terra Bank, Kyivsky Rus, Vernum Bank, Dnipro Credit, Delta Bank and others.Of the 36 banks that were granted loans by the National Bank of Ukraine at the expense of the IMF, 11 were closed without returning borrowed funds.who also had close ties with the former IMF head in Ukraine, Jerome Vacher.Pinchuk is the founder of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, which has "used offshore companies toProzorov says.Despite being one of the poorest countries in Europe, Ukraine was the leading donor to the Clinton Foundation 1999-2014, the Wall Street Journal reports: The Independent wrote in 2018:Via the Wall Street Journal: