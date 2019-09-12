Puppet Masters
Vaping crisis: Trump announces plan to ban sale of flavored e-cigarettes
NBC News
Wed, 11 Sep 2019 15:24 UTC
"The Trump Administration is making it clear that we intend to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. "We will not stand idly by as these products become an on-ramp to combustible cigarettes or nicotine addiction for a generation of youth."
Speaking to reporters following an Oval Office meeting with Azar and Ned Sharpless, the FDA's acting commissioner, President Donald Trump said vaping has been very profitable and has become a giant business in a very short period of time.
"A lot of people think vaping is wonderful, is great ... It's really not," Trump said. "We have to find out the extent of the problems... it's so new ... but we're going to find out."
Trump pledged "strong rules and regulations" and said he would report back in the next couple of weeks.
The American Vaping Association said it was disappointed in the president's decision to take direction from "anti-vaping activists," such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
"A ban will remove life-changing options from the market that have been used by several million American adults to quit smoking," the association said.
The governor of Michigan, which last week became the first state to prohibit sales of most flavored e-cigarettes to curb the underage vaping epidemic, applauded the administration for following its lead, calling it "a bold step."
"This is great news for our kids, our families, and our overall public health," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "Right now, companies are getting our kids hooked on nicotine by marketing flavors like apple juice, bubble gum, and candy.
The ban in Michigan, which will take effect in a few weeks, will cover both online and in-store sales of all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco.
San Francisco was the first major U.S. city to ban e-cigarettes, in a measure city supervisors passed unanimously in June.
Federal health authorities have reported an outbreak of mysterious illnesses tied to the popular devices.
The number of vaping-related illnesses jumped to at least 450 cases in 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which cautioned people against using e-cigarettes, especially those bought off the street in a warning Friday.
At least six deaths linked to the vaping-related respiratory illness have been reported.
The administration meeting comes as members of Congress and lawmakers are calling for strong action.
On Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said the FDA should consider recalling e-cigarettes as it continues to investigate recent deaths and illnesses related to vaping.
"I'm increasingly concerned that a generation of young people has been deceived into thinking e-cigarettes are safe," he tweeted.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will advance legislation to ban flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.
"The rise in vaping-associated illnesses is a frightening public health phenomenon," Cuomo said on Monday.
First lady Melania Trump also weighed in on the matter in a statement this week.
"I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children," she wrote. "We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth."
Comment: Liberals and conservatives alike are railing against the announcement:
Before the thick, flavorsome clouds of controversy had settled, vapers, libertarians and Trump's opponents of all stripes took to Twitter to vent at the announcement. The libertarians raged at Trump's "nanny state" machinations, with some adopting the "come and take it" slogan of the gun-rights crowd to suit their beloved vapes.More on the dangers of vaping:
Liberals raged at the sight of the president seemingly taking action over six deaths, while doing little to crack down on the sale of guns even after a string of mass shootings recently. Conversely, gun enthusiasts argued that Trump's willingness to ban vape devices would be used as an example by Democrats looking to push tougher gun laws.
Others called the proposed ban a pointless restriction of freedom, especially when regular cigarettes continue to kill nearly half-a-million Americans every year.
With his base fuming, it remains to be seen whether Trump will read the smoke signals and reverse course, or whether Vape pens will go the way of the Kinder egg and disappear from the shelves of US stores.
And of course, they won't wish to try civil penalties first - which should ALWAYS be the first step in law - BUT instead jump straight over 1st and 2d degree misdemeanors and make some more felons for the "law making"/"law enforcement"/penal-prison industrial complex which 'our' 'drug war' (sic) has wrought.
And what's to stop folks from buying unflavored nicotine, and adding certain aromatics like mint, cherry, or even menthol?
Our (sic) government's next step will be to outlaw menthol cigarettes.
R.C.