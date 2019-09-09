© Reuters / Simon Dawson

A man in his 20s has been shot dead in Kentish Town, north London, in the capital's second fatal shooting in less than 12 hours.Police say the victim was found with a gunshot wound at around 12.10am on Monday.Firearms officers and an air ambulance were dispatched but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Metropolitan Police said the next of kin of the latest victim had not yet been informed and that no arrests had been made.The victim, who was in his twenties, died at the scene at 3.50pm, police said.Witnesses in the area said that they had heard reports the man had accidentally shot himself.Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference Cad 8502/08Sep.